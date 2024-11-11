Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $288.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $193.60 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.49 and its 200 day moving average is $275.13.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

