Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,138 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 489,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $26.55 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

