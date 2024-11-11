Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 76,985 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,985 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 237.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

