B. Riley Has Positive Forecast for Geron FY2026 Earnings

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.10% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GERN

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.