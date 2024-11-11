Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 4,185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 201,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 199,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

