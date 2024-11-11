Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

XPO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.