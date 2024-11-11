Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 4,978 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,115,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 290,579 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,737,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 607,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 386,367 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

