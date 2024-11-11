Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,962 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $114.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $114.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.