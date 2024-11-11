Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 212,322 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,322 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 306,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 620,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.