Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 707611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bancorp news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $267,997.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $568,758.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,413.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,983 shares of company stock worth $1,345,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 238,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

