Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,332.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,947.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,647.69. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $900.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,351.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

