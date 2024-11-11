Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $121.25 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $1,202,792.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,751.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $1,202,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,751.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $132,523.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,963.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,368 shares of company stock worth $3,458,560. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,350 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,367,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

