Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,645. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

