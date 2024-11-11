Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

HAIN opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $665.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

