Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BECN. Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $72.56 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $566,349.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,071.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,146 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after buying an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after acquiring an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 963,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $39,606,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.