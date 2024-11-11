Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

