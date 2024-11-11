Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $276.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.14 and a 12-month high of $277.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average is $251.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

