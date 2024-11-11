Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ETHW stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

