Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 365 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.00 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

