Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €20.02 ($22.00) and last traded at €20.42 ($22.44), with a volume of 68038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €20.10 ($22.09).

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

