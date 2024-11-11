Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 103.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

View Our Latest Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.