B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Director Stephen Sherrill Acquires 70,000 Shares

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $464,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,946.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BGS opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.