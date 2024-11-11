Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,718,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 2,077,905 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTDR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $4,617,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $4,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

