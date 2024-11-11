Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,617. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

