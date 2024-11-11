BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Up 3.5 %

VCTR traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $68.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 30.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,661,000 after purchasing an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,797,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,205,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,653 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.