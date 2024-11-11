Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $14.09 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.72 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.