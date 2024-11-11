Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

SYK opened at $380.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $380.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

