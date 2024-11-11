Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,056,000 after buying an additional 188,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 199,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,128,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $191.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.94 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

