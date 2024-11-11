Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.