Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $89.02 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

