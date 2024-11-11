Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $594.00 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $580.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.23.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

