Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at $200,551,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $366.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $375.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.