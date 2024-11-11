Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at $200,551,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corpay Price Performance
NYSE CPAY opened at $366.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $375.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.35.
About Corpay
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
