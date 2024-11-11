Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.14, but opened at $60.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 7,278,904 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 822,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,775 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

