Brokerages Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Target Price at $25.75

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AESI opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.69. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,111,205. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,311.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516,362.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 542,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,205. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 60,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,983 and sold 65,713 shares valued at $1,367,117. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,362,000 after buying an additional 548,620 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,712,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.