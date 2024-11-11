Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$80.55 and last traded at C$80.19, with a volume of 155151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 136.67%.
In related news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
