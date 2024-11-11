Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Brookfield by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Brookfield by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $57.09 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.