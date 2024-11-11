Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 10th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

RA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 236,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

