Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,428. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $700.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $415.97 and a 52 week high of $709.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

