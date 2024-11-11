Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $32.98 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $451.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

