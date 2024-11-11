Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,476 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $193.75 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

