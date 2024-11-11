Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $28.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.
Several research firms recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 2.0 %
Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.42.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.