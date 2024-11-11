Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $28.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several research firms recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,632,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

