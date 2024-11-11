Cadence Bank (CADE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) recently:

10/23/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Cadence Bank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

9/27/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after acquiring an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,825,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,874,000 after buying an additional 593,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 291,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,331,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,396,000 after buying an additional 237,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

