Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $24.61 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

