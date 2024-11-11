Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $11.81 on Monday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

