Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.