Carr Financial Group Corp Invests $204,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $116.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

