Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Bradford John Helgeson Sells 197 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,015.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $378,500.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.25, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $109.08.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,725,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.