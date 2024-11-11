Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.11 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

