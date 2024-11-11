Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $181.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

