Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $865,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 242,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,660 shares of company stock worth $5,974,334. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IR opened at $102.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

